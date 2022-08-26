Have Islamabad Police really withdrawn security from Imran Khan?

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday clarified reports about withdrawal of security from ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

An ICT Police spokesperson said in a statement that 85 policemen were providing security to the former prime minister. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was receiving high-level security under the supervision of an SSP.

“Only five security personnel are provided to each ex-prime minister. However, in this situation, 77 police personnel have been provided to the former prime minister by the Islamabad police and eight by the Gilgit Baltistan police.

“Imran Khan is receiving a former prime minister’s security,” the statement said, adding that additional security provided by other provinces may also be given to the former prime minister.

“Islamabad Police is committed to performing its duties in all kinds of situations,” it added.

The statement comes hours after former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that security of the PTI chairman had been withdrawn.

“The party has been fearing an attack on Imran Khan and Punjab, KP and Gilgit Baltistan police are not being allowed to take charge of the chairman’s security,” Fawad told a news channel.