Noor Fatima
09:04 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Hira and Mani's PDA-filled video receives flak online
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
One of the most popular Pakistani celebrity couples, Hira and Mani enjoy the limelight more often than any other celebrity couple.

Hira is the epitome of the few actresses who started their careers after marriage and have remained relevant. This time again, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress jumped on another bandwagon — the viral audio of Bollywood actress Shahnaz Gill from Bigg Boss 14.

Not skipping a chance to recede from the limelight, Mani and Hira can be seen cozying up to each other in the video. The cheesy video with her husband left netizens shocked.

The extremely PDA-filled pose did not settle well with netizens who schooled the couple to keep things intimate between them.

Hira is often making hilarious videos or statements, usually falling prey to the trolling community. The Do Bol actress remains a controversial figure for her blunt comments but the latest video caused a buzz on the internet.  

On the work front, Hira recently celebrated 7 million followers on Instagram, becoming one of the most followed Pakistani celbrities.

