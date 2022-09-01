Hira and Mani's PDA-filled video receives flak online
Share
One of the most popular Pakistani celebrity couples, Hira and Mani enjoy the limelight more often than any other celebrity couple.
Hira is the epitome of the few actresses who started their careers after marriage and have remained relevant. This time again, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress jumped on another bandwagon — the viral audio of Bollywood actress Shahnaz Gill from Bigg Boss 14.
Not skipping a chance to recede from the limelight, Mani and Hira can be seen cozying up to each other in the video. The cheesy video with her husband left netizens shocked.
The extremely PDA-filled pose did not settle well with netizens who schooled the couple to keep things intimate between them.
View this post on Instagram
Hira is often making hilarious videos or statements, usually falling prey to the trolling community. The Do Bol actress remains a controversial figure for her blunt comments but the latest video caused a buzz on the internet.
On the work front, Hira recently celebrated 7 million followers on Instagram, becoming one of the most followed Pakistani celbrities.
Hira Mani’s funny take on heartbreak leaves ... 10:59 AM | 30 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hira Mani is a bonafide actress blessed with impeccable acting skills and drop-dead ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- For the first time, Nawal Saeed opens up about breakup with Arslan ...09:32 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
-
- UK pledges another £15mn to boost flood relief efforts in Pakistan08:49 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Rahet Fateh Ali Khan's son to carry the legacy of his ancestors08:33 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka opt to field first in must-win encounter ...08:30 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Iqra Aziz gets candid on her upcoming TV series, comeback after break ...06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022