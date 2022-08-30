Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles grieved over devastation by floods in Pakistan

09:12 AM | 30 Aug, 2022
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles grieved over devastation by floods in Pakistan
Source: @clarencehouse (Instagram)
Share

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth and his son Prince Charles have expressed grief over the devastation caused by massive floods in Pakistan as overall death toll surged past 1,000.

In a message to President Arif Alvi, Queen Elizabeth said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events.”

Prince Charles in his message said, “My wife and I are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan. Our hearts go out to all the victims and their loved ones and to the millions of people who have lost property and their livelihoods.”

“Your country is very special to us, with deep and enduring bonds to the United Kingdom,” he added.

Prince Charles also paid tribute to the Government of Pakistan, the military and emergency services, the countless volunteers and aid agencies for their participation in relief efforts in the flood-hit areas.

 “Times like these remind us of the fragility of our planet and the urgent need for humanity to live in harmony with Nature. Our prayers are with all our friends in Pakistan,” prince said.

Floods in Pakistan have killed 1,136 since mid-June as the South Asian country suffered from a record unbroken cycle of monsoon rains during this season.

Chinese President Xi assures Pakistan of support ... 12:15 AM | 30 Aug, 2022

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif ...

More From This Category
Watch: Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor warmly meets 'Kana ...
10:20 AM | 30 Aug, 2022
China, UAE and Turkiye send flights with relief ...
09:45 AM | 30 Aug, 2022
Chinese President Xi assures Pakistan of support ...
12:15 AM | 30 Aug, 2022
IWMI helping Pakistan with flood damage ...
11:45 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
IMF approves much needed bailout package for ...
09:13 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Indian PM Modi ‘saddened’ by tragic floods in ...
07:51 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch: Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor warmly meets 'Kana Yaari' singer at flood relief camp
10:20 AM | 30 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr