Watch: Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor warmly meets 'Kana Yaari' singer at flood relief camp
QUETTA – Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander 12 Corps, Quetta, warmly met with Coke Studio singer Abdul Wahab Bugti famous for his song Kana Yaari at a flood relief camp.
Abdul Wahab Bugti is among the people, who lost their houses and livelihood due to devastation caused by floods after abnormal monsoon rains across Pakistan, with Balochistan and Sindh are worst-affected region.
The Balochi singer was rescued after disturbing videos showed he was forced to live with his family in open skies as record rains inundated his village.
Many shocking images of Bugti and his family members showed they are taking shelter under a charpoy, with no food. The unfortunate situation promoted netizens to raise their voice for the flood victims.
Latest video, circulating on social media shows, Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor apparently visiting a flood relief camp where he met with the Kana Yaari singer.
معروف گلوکار سنگر وہاب علی بگٹی نے کورکمانڈر بلوچستان آصف غفور سے ملاقات کی کورکمانڈر نے گرمجوشی سے وہاب علی بگٹی سے گلے ملے اور ان خیریت دریافت کی pic.twitter.com/5IFyHnFKPn— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) August 29, 2022
The former military spokesperson can be seen embracing him warmly and inquiring about her health. His kind gesture has won the hearts of Twitter users as they are showering praising on him.
