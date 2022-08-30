Islamabad court rejects Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Tuesday turned down a bail petition filed by PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict reserved on Monday after hearing arguments from both sides.

The incarcerated politician had filed the petition through his legal counsel Faisal Chaudhary, arguing that the case against him is based on political enmity and ill intentions.

“I have been teaching in US and European universities,” he said, adding that his statement was twisted to make a case against him.

The PTI leader is booked in two cases related to sedition and arms recovery and is in jail after he was sent on judicial remand last week after a court rejected Islamabad police’s request for extension in his physical remand.

Gill was arrested on August 9 in Islamabad after a sedition case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army.

Last week, a case was registered against him after weapon was recovered from his residence in the Parliament Lodges during a police raid conducted as part of the investigation into the sedition case.

He has already secured bail in the arms recovery case.