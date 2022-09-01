Rahet Fateh Ali Khan's son to carry the legacy of his ancestors

Revered Pakistani singer and qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hails from a generation of legendary singers. Khan’s grandfather and his uncle Fateh Ali Khan and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, respectively, were famed singers in the qawwali community. Nusrat revolutionized the world of qawwali all around the world, enjoying unprecedented fame. The descendants of the maestros of qawwali, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and his son Shaazman Fateh Ali Khan have been setting the bar higher.

Nusrat took it upon himself to introduce Qawwali internationally and made everyone dance to his music. A legend and an evergreen voice, his legacy is continued by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The Zaroori Tha singer enjoys an illustrious career with a number of hits in Lollywood and Bollywood, securing awards and achievements while representing his country.

Khan introduced his son Shaazman during a concert in London. The young man bewitched the audience with his angelic and melodious voice. The audience was stunned to witness the range Shaazman portrayed while sitting beside his father. Matching the vocal prowess of his father, the future generation of Khans is set to mesmerize the audience in his time.

The O Re Piya singer was mentored by none other than the legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Rahat who now plans onto mentoring his son Shaazman will unlock new levels of talent and fame. The Teri Ore singer taught the art to his son as he is the future generation and will be carrying the legacy of his legendary forefathers on his back.