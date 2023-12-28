Search

Lifestyle

Colombia celebrates Shakira's contribution with 21 foot tall Bronze statue

Noor Fatima
05:24 PM | 28 Dec, 2023
Shakira
Source: Shakira (Instagram)

When someone said Shakira is an idol, Colombians took it seriously! The global star, Shakira, has been immortalized into a 21.3ft (6.5 meters) bronze statue to celebrate the Colombian diva's contribution to music and culture of her country.

Recipient of multiple Grammy awards, the Hips Don't Lie singer's statue has been erected in her famous belly-dancing pose in her home city of Barranquilla.

Barranquilla's Mayor Jaime Pumarejo unveiled the 21 foot tall statue in a park along the banks of the Magdalena River. Shakira's parents were present at the unveiling of the sculpture on Tuesday.

Shakira's sculpture snows the curly-haired diva belly dancing with her arms over her head, clad in a sheer skirt with shiny aluminium decorations to accentuate her diversity and rich persona.

The statue made by artist Yino Marquez "shows millions of girls that they can, that they can pursue their dreams and any of them can achieve what they want," said Pumarejo.

A plaque celebrating the singer, reads, “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and feet that march for the good of children and humanity.”

Shakira, who resides in Miami, expressed her immense gratitude, stating that she was honoured by the statue and Barranquilla will always be her home.

Taking to Instagram, Shakira shared a picture of her parents posing in front of their daughter's bronzed statue, writing, “It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially with my mother on her birthday,” 

“My parents, the mayor and I back there watching! Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart,” she shared.

In another post she shared, “I am very excited about this tribute to Colombian women and Barranquilleras inside and outside my land!”

Shah Rukh Khan can't stop gushing over Shakira's Super Bowl performance, calls her 'all time favourite'

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:59 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates sixth wedding anniversary, shares ...

06:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Dananeer Mobeen celebrates 22nd birthday with friends

04:32 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Mahi Baloch celebrates 31st birthday in style

05:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Mahira Khan celebrates 39th birthday with family and friends

07:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Bilal Saeed celebrates 35th birthday with friends

07:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 50th birthday, recalls gift from ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Punjab to prolong winter vacations for schools amid smog situation

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 28th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.79 283.20 
Euro EUR 309.5  312.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358  361.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77  77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.47 760.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.17 36.52
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.09 930.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.67 743.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 330.35 332.85
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold price - 28 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 28 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: