Colombia celebrates Shakira's contribution with 21 foot tall Bronze statue

When someone said Shakira is an idol, Colombians took it seriously! The global star, Shakira, has been immortalized into a 21.3ft (6.5 meters) bronze statue to celebrate the Colombian diva's contribution to music and culture of her country.

Recipient of multiple Grammy awards, the Hips Don't Lie singer's statue has been erected in her famous belly-dancing pose in her home city of Barranquilla.

Barranquilla's Mayor Jaime Pumarejo unveiled the 21 foot tall statue in a park along the banks of the Magdalena River. Shakira's parents were present at the unveiling of the sculpture on Tuesday.

Shakira's sculpture snows the curly-haired diva belly dancing with her arms over her head, clad in a sheer skirt with shiny aluminium decorations to accentuate her diversity and rich persona.

The statue made by artist Yino Marquez "shows millions of girls that they can, that they can pursue their dreams and any of them can achieve what they want," said Pumarejo.

A plaque celebrating the singer, reads, “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and feet that march for the good of children and humanity.”

Shakira, who resides in Miami, expressed her immense gratitude, stating that she was honoured by the statue and Barranquilla will always be her home.

Taking to Instagram, Shakira shared a picture of her parents posing in front of their daughter's bronzed statue, writing, “It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially with my mother on her birthday,”

“My parents, the mayor and I back there watching! Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart,” she shared.

In another post she shared, “I am very excited about this tribute to Colombian women and Barranquilleras inside and outside my land!”