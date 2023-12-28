Colombia celebrates Shakira's contribution with 21 foot tall Bronze statue

When someone said Shakira is an idol, Colombians took it seriously! The global star, Shakira, has been immortalized into a 21.3ft (6.5 meters) bronze statue to celebrate the Colombian diva's contribution to music and culture of her country.
Recipient of multiple Grammy awards, the Hips Don't Lie singer's statue has been erected in her famous belly-dancing pose in her home city of Barranquilla.
Barranquilla's Mayor Jaime Pumarejo unveiled the 21 foot tall statue in a park along the banks of the Magdalena River. Shakira's parents were present at the unveiling of the sculpture on Tuesday.
Shakira's sculpture snows the curly-haired diva belly dancing with her arms over her head, clad in a sheer skirt with shiny aluminium decorations to accentuate her diversity and rich persona.
The statue made by artist Yino Marquez "shows millions of girls that they can, that they can pursue their dreams and any of them can achieve what they want," said Pumarejo.
A plaque celebrating the singer, reads, “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and feet that march for the good of children and humanity.”
Shakira, who resides in Miami, expressed her immense gratitude, stating that she was honoured by the statue and Barranquilla will always be her home.
Taking to Instagram, Shakira shared a picture of her parents posing in front of their daughter's bronzed statue, writing, “It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially with my mother on her birthday,”
“My parents, the mayor and I back there watching! Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart,” she shared.
In another post she shared, “I am very excited about this tribute to Colombian women and Barranquilleras inside and outside my land!”
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.79
|283.20
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.47
|760.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.17
|36.52
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.09
|930.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.67
|743.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.35
|332.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
