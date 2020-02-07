Shah Rukh Khan can't stop gushing over Shakira's Super Bowl performance, calls her 'all time favourite'

LOS ANGELES - Bollywood's king Shah Rukh Khan has recently praised the marvellous performance of Shakira at Super Bowl 2020.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted a commendable message on Shakira’s photo that she shared from her Super Bowl 2020 performance.

“So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining,” the actor tweeted.

He also said “My all-time favourite”.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira enthral the audience with their outstanding performance at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez electrified the show and turned it into a dance party, entertaining the crowd with their famous hit numbers. Not a surprise for us at all, Shakira is also a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. She thanked the superstar and tweeted

“I’ve always been a huge fan… would love to do something together someday! Big kiss, Shak”

Are you excited to see these two international stars working together in the near future? We are for sure.