Pak Mission to UN holds photo exhibition to highlight Kashmir issue
Share
NEW YORK - As part of Pakistan's Mission's stepped up campaign to highlight the unresolved Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India, an exhibition of historical photographs focusing on the role of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in dealing with the Jammu and Kashmir dispute over the past decades is on display at UN Headquarters in New York.
The photo exhibition organized by the Pakistan Mission in New York, has served to reinforce the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest disputes on the agenda of the UN Security Council, the Radio Pakistan reported.
It also emphasized that the UN Security Council has a critical role to play in resolving this issue in accordance with its own resolutions.
- PAF training aircraft crashes near Jhang, pilot safe02:36 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- Demolish all illegally-constructed buildings on govt land in Karachi, ...02:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
-
- FM Qureshi expresses grief over demise of Prince Malik Ata Muhammad ...01:06 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- PTI raises fingers at Nawaz Sharif's treatment in London01:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz extend gratitude to Anoushey Ashraf for ...12:47 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat shows solidarity with coronavirus victims12:23 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- Shah Rukh Khan can't stop gushing over Shakira's Super Bowl ...12:14 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019
- Google releases the list of most popular Pakistani YouTube Ads of 201803:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2019