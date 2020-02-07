Pak Mission to UN holds photo exhibition to highlight Kashmir issue
Web Desk
12:36 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Pak Mission to UN holds photo exhibition to highlight Kashmir issue
Share

NEW YORK - As part of Pakistan's Mission's stepped up campaign to highlight the unresolved Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India, an exhibition of historical photographs focusing on the role of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in dealing with the Jammu and Kashmir dispute over the past decades is on display at UN Headquarters in New York. 

The photo exhibition organized by the Pakistan Mission in New York, has served to reinforce the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest disputes on the agenda of the UN Security Council, the Radio Pakistan reported.

It also emphasized that the UN Security Council has a critical role to play in resolving this issue in accordance with its own resolutions.

More From This Category
PAF training aircraft crashes near Jhang, pilot ...
02:36 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Demolish all illegally-constructed buildings on ...
02:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
FM Qureshi expresses grief over demise of Prince ...
01:06 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
PTI raises fingers at Nawaz Sharif's treatment in ...
01:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Pak Mission to UN holds photo exhibition to ...
12:36 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Govt launches "Sehat Tahaffuz" helpline '1166' to ...
10:37 AM | 7 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anjuman Shaheen, husband Lucky Ali slam divorce reports
02:06 PM | 7 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr