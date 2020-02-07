Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz extend gratitude to Anoushey Ashraf for prayers

KARACHI - Love birds Yasir Hussain And Iqra Aziz were being remembered in the prayers by their friend and fellow industry star Anoushey Ashraf, who performed Umrah recently.

Anoushey Ashraf performs Umrah, shares pictures ... 06:11 PM | 6 Feb, 2020 MECCA - Pakistani VJ and actor Anoushey Ashraf performed Umrah recently. Taking to Instagram, the starlet posted a ...

Anoushey performed Umrah and prayed for the newly-wed couple Iqra and Yasir with their names written on a piece of paper.Yasir Hussain took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture Anoushey had shared with them from the Holy Kaaba.

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz's Mehndi photos are ... 12:08 PM | 27 Dec, 2019 KARACHI - The much-anticipated year-ending marriage have begun as Pakistani actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain has ...

Yasir wrote, “Subhanallah thankyou @anousheyashraf aap ki Dua ka shukriya. Allah aap ko khush Rakhy . Ameen #makkah (thank you for your prayers, May Allah bless you. Ameen.”

Commenting on the same photo, Iqra wrote, “@anousheyashraf bohat shukriya duaon main yaad rakhny ka (thanks a lot for remembering in your prayers.”

Iqra Aziz had also shared the same heartwarming photo on her Instagram story with love emoji and thanks.

The star couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s impromptu proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019. Earlier this month, the couple had announced on Instagram their wedding date, December 28, 2019.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major ... 05:31 PM | 4 Jan, 2020 As much as we adore celebrity weddings, we definitely have a soft spot in our hearts for celebrity honeymoons. When ...

The real-life couple is also sharing the screen in TV drama Jhooti. After their public proposal, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.