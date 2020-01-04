Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major vaccay goals with honeymoon pictures

As much as we adore celebrity weddings, we definitely have a soft spot in our hearts for celebrity honeymoons.

When you’re with the one you love, there’s no doubt you can be happy just about anywhere and it’s really sweet to see our favorite stars beginning their lives together as a married couple.

Almost a week after tying the knot, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have shared some adorable pictures from their romantic getaway.

The newlyweds honeymoon pictures are giving us some serious inspiration as they are currently vacationing at a destination not yet disclosed.

Yasir on Saturday, uploaded a picture of Iqra holding his hand under the sun and captioned it as “Hathon mai hath liye [With your hand intertwined in mine],” tagging his wifey.

Iqra also posted a similar picture wherein he is holding her hands.

“Chaly yun hi karwana” she wrote.

Iqra and Yasir got hitched in a beautiful daytime ceremony held in Karachi in attendance of their close friends and family members.

