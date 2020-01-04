Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major vaccay goals with honeymoon pictures
Share
As much as we adore celebrity weddings, we definitely have a soft spot in our hearts for celebrity honeymoons.
When you’re with the one you love, there’s no doubt you can be happy just about anywhere and it’s really sweet to see our favorite stars beginning their lives together as a married couple.
Almost a week after tying the knot, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have shared some adorable pictures from their romantic getaway.
The newlyweds honeymoon pictures are giving us some serious inspiration as they are currently vacationing at a destination not yet disclosed.
Yasir on Saturday, uploaded a picture of Iqra holding his hand under the sun and captioned it as “Hathon mai hath liye [With your hand intertwined in mine],” tagging his wifey.
Iqra also posted a similar picture wherein he is holding her hands.
“Chaly yun hi karwana” she wrote.
Iqra and Yasir got hitched in a beautiful daytime ceremony held in Karachi in attendance of their close friends and family members.
View this post on Instagram
log mujhy funny kehty hain Apni Amma k kary pehnaty hue @iiqraaziz be mujhy jugat lagai “ itny Pro ?? kya chooriyon ka stall lagaty thy “ usi wakt mujhy ehsas hua KURI JUGATBAZ AY 😆 thanks for capturing this beautiful moment @ssphotography_official @nomiansari @alistsalon @nadeem.william_offical @gathering.pk
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day today12:39 AM | 5 Jan, 2020
- Team Pakistan continue winning streak at British Junior Open11:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan collected Rs2083b in taxes in first 6 months of FY19/20: FBR10:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in Lahore09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- US resumes military training program for Pakistan09:22 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major vaccay goals with ...05:31 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
- Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019