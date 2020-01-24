#MeToo: 'Harvey Weinstein raped me', Annabella Sciorra testifies in court

04:08 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
“Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra confronted Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand Thursday, testifying that the former Hollywood studio boss overpowered and raped her.

Sciorra, the first woman to testify against Weinstein, told the jury of seven men and five women that the former producer forced his way into her New York City apartment following a group dinner and raped her. She told the jury that she blacked out and fainted after the alleged attack.

“I didn’t have very much fight left inside me,” Ms Sciorra testified. “My body shut down. It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. I didn’t even know what was happening. It was like a seizure or something.”

After the incident, Ms Sciorra said she confronted Mr Weinstein at an event, though didn’t recall where or when. “That’s what all the nice Catholic girls say,” he responded, adding: “This remains between you and I.”

“I was afraid for my life,” Ms Sciorra told the jury, explaining why she waited for years to speak out about the incident.

The actor also alleged that Weinstein sent her Valium and a box of X-rated chocolates among other items in the 1990s.

Ms Sciorra is a key witness in a watershed trial for the #MeToo movement.

