WEF 2020: PM Imran returns Pakistan after three-day Davos visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan returned home Friday after concluding his three-day official visit to Davos, Switzerland where he participated in the World Economic Forum’s annual session.

The prime minister in his keynote address at the WEF’s special session highlighted his vision of Pakistan as an emerging economy and shared his views on current issues of regional and international importance.

On sidelines, Imran Khan held meetings with world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev, Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien and President European Union Parliament David Sassoli.

He met President International Monetary Fund Kristanline Georgieva, President Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakua and Executive Chairman WEF Prof. Dr Klaus Schwab.

The prime minister also met corporate heads of several leading and discussed prospects of collaboration particularly in Pakistan’s information technology, communications and other sectors.

In the domain of information technology, he held meetings with CEO YouTube Susan Wojcicki, CEO Facebook Sheryl Sandberg, CEO Siemens Joe Kaeser, Chairman Calik Holding Ahmet Calik, CEO SAP software company Christian Klein, Chairperson Telenor and Director General GSMA mobile operating company Mats Ganyrd.

In an interview with CNBC’s Hadley Gamble, Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s stance on important issues.