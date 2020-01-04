Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony

06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
In the enchanting world of celebrity weddings, Pakistani model Eman Suleman married her fiancé Syed Jamil Haider Rizvi in a traditional low-key nikkah ceremony held today.

Pictures from the ceremony have been doing rounds on the internet, where the newly-weds are seated next to each other after sealing the deal.

The model also posted a picture of the two embracing each other in a heartwarming hug.

“We mehram now. Try and stop us,” wrote Eman.

We mehram now. Try and stop us. @zarapeerzada 📸

Eman looked absolutely beautiful in a dusty gold and red ensemble. The groom looked just as handsome, donning a white kurta and a beige shawl matching Eman’s dress.

We are in love with the pictures and can’t wait to see more. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more updates!

