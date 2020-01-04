Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony

In the enchanting world of celebrity weddings, Pakistani model Eman Suleman married her fiancé Syed Jamil Haider Rizvi in a traditional low-key nikkah ceremony held today.

Pictures from the ceremony have been doing rounds on the internet, where the newly-weds are seated next to each other after sealing the deal.

The model also posted a picture of the two embracing each other in a heartwarming hug.

“We mehram now. Try and stop us,” wrote Eman.

Eman looked absolutely beautiful in a dusty gold and red ensemble. The groom looked just as handsome, donning a white kurta and a beige shawl matching Eman’s dress.

We are in love with the pictures and can’t wait to see more. Congratulations to the happy couple!

