Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz's Mehndi photos are BREATHTAKING!

The wedding will be on December 28, which will be an intimate affair with friends and family in attendance.
Web Desk
12:08 PM | 27 Dec, 2019
Share

KARACHI - The much-anticipated year-ending marriage have begun as Pakistani actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain has shared a cute video of him with his lady love Iqra Aziz in mehndi dresses.

The actor-turned-writer and entertainer was dressed in a white colour shalwar kameez suit while the actress- who gave many hit dramas of the industry- was looking gorgeous in the traditional Mehndi dress of yellow-colour.

Mehndi stain could be seen applied on the palms, face and dress of the couple, a tradition in South Asia that is followed during the event.

The short video depicts the duo in a pleasant mode, with Yasir Hussain pinching Iqra Aziz’s cheek as she smiles looking towards him during the event.

The fans have blessed the couple for a happy life after marriage. Earlier, on December 17, the crowd-favourite couple of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have finally confirmed their wedding date with a hilarious invitation card.

With Pakistan’s power couple Aziz and Hussain kicking off their wedding festivities, fellow members of the industry including Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Minal Khan, Kubra Khan, Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar and many more were seen enjoying the star couple's nuptials.

Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

