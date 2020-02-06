Anoushey Ashraf performs Umrah, shares pictures from Mecca
MECCA - Pakistani VJ and actor Anoushey Ashraf performed Umrah recently. Taking to Instagram, the starlet posted a picture of her standing next to the Holy Kaabah in Makkah.
“Post-Umrah I have cried too much face,” she captioned the photo.
She also prayed for the country: “A million prayers for Pakistan.” Last month, former singer Rabi Pirzada performed Umrah after quitting showbiz. Ahsan Khan and Humayun Saeed also begun the new year by performing Umrah.
On the work front, Anoushey recently collaborated with a clothing brand to launch her collection.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
