Syra Shahroz shares daughter Nooreh's picture on Instagram and we love it!
Asma Malik
06:19 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
Syra Shahroz shares daughter Nooreh's picture on Instagram and we love it!
Share

KARACHI - The popular Pakistani TV star Syra Shahroz has recently shared a love-filled photo with her daughter Nooreh.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity mom posted a photo in which she can be seen doing face painting on Noreeh’s face. The photo appears to be from a photoshoot for which the mother-daughter duo are twinning in white.

“I’d spend all 9 lives with you,” she penned down on her social media account.

Isn't it adorable!

Nooreh is the firstborn to Syra and Shehroz Sabzwari, born in 2014. The couple has been married since eight years. However, recently divorce rumours of the star couple took the internet by storm.

Syra and I are separated, not divorced: Shahroz ... 04:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2019

Breakups are rough — especially when they happen in the public eye. Something similar has happened in the ...

Following which, Shehroz clarified that he and his wife have been separated for six months, but not divorced.

Syra Shehroz makes first public appearance after ... 01:38 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

LAHORE - Pakistani TV star Syra Shehroz was spotted for the first time after divorce rumours were circulating in ...

On the work front, Syra Shahroze was last seen in a 2019 action film in which she played the role of a scientist.

More From This Category
Robert Pattinson declared most handsome man in ...
11:20 AM | 7 Feb, 2020
Justin Bieber reveals he felt like he was "dying" ...
11:19 AM | 7 Feb, 2020
Salman Khan cancels US event by Pakistani promoter
11:17 AM | 7 Feb, 2020
Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice
07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
Shatrughan Sinha slams Modi govt over worst IOK ...
06:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at 103
06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Robert Pattinson declared most handsome man in the world
11:20 AM | 7 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr