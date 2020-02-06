Rachel Viccaji ties the knot with Ashar Kazi
KARACHI - Coke studio sensational singer Rachel Viccaji had recently got married to the musician and innovation consultant Ashar Kazi.
The couple shared a photograph from their nikkah on Instagram. Kazi’s caption read: “Adventure partner for life #justmarried.”
View this post on Instagram
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. #repost @kbridals.kashifrashid ・・・ Aaja meri gaari main Beth ja. Had an awesome time shooting the wonderful couple @rachelavanviccaji and @kaziashar getting nikaahofied day before. They drove off in this cute scooter after the event. That’s what we are talking about #kbridals #kashifrashid #pakistanibride #weddingwear #bridalshower #bridalthings #dulhandiaries #wedmegood #shadiwaliinspiration #brideofinstagram #brideoftheday #weddingblog #cakewedding #weddingwire #weddingstory #weekendvibes #pakistanicouture #bridalportraits #weddingtrends #wedluxe #karachifashion #bigfatwedding #2020brides @kaziashar
In the post, Kazi and Viccaji are sitting on a scooter in their wedding finery. The Paray Hut Love actor also shared highlights from the wedding on her Instagram page. The bride’s sister, singer Zoe Viccaji, also sang at the wedding.
The wedding festivities were attended celebrities including Zindagi Gulzar Hai’s Sanam Saeed, Sheharyar Munawar and director Asim Raza.
View this post on Instagram
Rachel Viccaji made a glorious bride in beautiful delicate and elegant jewellery by @azurebyszk for her wedding day👰✨ A stunning classic pearl and gold style that she can always carry off beautifully 💯 her glowing makeup is by @anamfarooqkhan_makeup #azurebyszk #rachelviccaji #whitewedding #weddingjewellery #pearljewelry @azurebyszk @rachelavanviccaji @anamfarooqkhan_makeup
Here, wishing a blessed life ahead to the newlyweds.
