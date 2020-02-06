Rachel Viccaji ties the knot with Ashar Kazi
06:34 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
Rachel Viccaji ties the knot with Ashar Kazi
KARACHI - Coke studio sensational singer Rachel Viccaji had recently got married to the musician and innovation consultant Ashar Kazi.

The couple shared a photograph from their nikkah on Instagram. Kazi’s caption read: “Adventure partner for life #justmarried.”  

In the post, Kazi and Viccaji are sitting on a scooter in their wedding finery. The Paray Hut Love actor also shared highlights from the wedding on her Instagram page. The bride’s sister, singer Zoe Viccaji, also sang at the wedding.

The wedding festivities were attended celebrities including Zindagi Gulzar Hai’s Sanam Saeed, Sheharyar Munawar and director Asim Raza.

WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to ... 05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

Renowned singer Rachel Viccaji got hitched last week! ...

Here, wishing a blessed life ahead to the newlyweds. 

Robert Pattinson declared most handsome man in the world
11:20 AM | 7 Feb, 2020

