Details of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding revealed
Share
The Bollywood's young superstar and son of the famous film director Varun Dhawan will soon tie the knot with his long-term girlfriend Natasha Dalal, an Indian fashion designer. According to the Indian media, Varun and Natasha will get married on January 24 in Alibagh Maharashtra.
The festivities of this huge Bollywood wedding will begin on January 22 with a sangeet (musical) night. The date for the wedding reception is January 26 and the venue will be Mumbai.
It is no surprise that the guest list of Varun and Natasha's special day is star-studded. Some of the mainstream Bollywood actors and filmmakers will grace the sangeet night with their presence, such as Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and many more.
The wedding preparations are on peak, and Natasha might be designing her wedding dress herself. On the other hand, the Student of the Year actor will be wearing Kunal Rawal's design.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to tie the knot ... 03:26 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
MUMBAI – Speculations around Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal's wedding continue to make ...
- Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack 'like crazy', had prior info ...06:04 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan Army chief condoles demise of Pervez Musharraf's mother05:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- NADRA to issue succession certificates after new law passed in Sindh05:27 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Palestine announces first general elections in 15 years05:12 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Pizza dough knee-ding video making rounds on social media04:57 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Details of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding revealed03:58 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Zayn Malik croons Muhammad Rafi’s ‘Chaudhvin ka chand’ in new ...03:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar pair up for an upcoming film02:52 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021