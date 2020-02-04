WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel Viccaji’s wedding

Renowned singer Rachel Viccaji got hitched last week!

The coke studio singer tied the knot with fellow artist Ashar Kazi in a simple yet fun-filed ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Sanam Saeed, who is a close friend of both the Viccaji sisters was present too.

Saeed set the stage on fire while singing ABBA classic Mama Mia with her bff and the bride’s sister Zoe Vicajji.

The two sang the night away and kept the guests entertained as well!

Several other celebs were spotted at the ceremony as well. Parey Hut Love co-star Shahryar Munawer along with director Asim Raza also attended the wedding.

