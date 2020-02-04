Pakistan lose U-19 World Cup semi-final to India
CAPE TOWN – Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal handed India another victory with a six in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan on Tuesday.
The defending champions comfortably chased the paltry 173-runs target without losing a single wicket. They will either meet New Zealand or Bangladesh in the final, which will be held on February 9 at Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Pakistan gave arch-rivals India a 173-run target to chase in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Openers Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena held their ground against Pakistani bowlers, whose efforts to restrict runs went in vain owning to a small target.
India have won the U-19 World Cup title four times.
Line-ups
Pakistan: 1 Haider Ali, 2 Mohammad Huraira, 3 Rohail Nazir (capt, wk), 4 Fahad Munir, 5 Qasim Akram, 6 Mohammad Haris 7 Irfan Khan, 8 Abbas Afridi, 9 Tahir Hussain, 10 Amir Ali, 11 Mohammad Amir Khan.
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Divyaansh Saxena, 3 Tilak Verma, 4 Priyam Garg (capt), 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Siddhesh Veer, 7 Atharva Ankolekar, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Sushant Mishra, 10 Kartik Tyagi, 11 Akash Singh
