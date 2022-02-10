PSL 7: Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by 42 runs

LAHORE – Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 42 runs in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shan Masood’s 68 runs helped Sultans posting 182 runs on the board. Skipper Rizwan made 34 runs.

Peshawar bowlers Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad and Saqib Mahmood took two wickets each.

In reply, Zalmi bowled out for 140 runs. Shoaib Malik remained the top scorer with 44 runs. Livingstone made 24 runs.

Sultans’ Blessing Muzarabani and Khushdil Shah took three wickets each. Shahnawaz Dhani also bagged two important wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans has beaten all the other teams — Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United — in the PSL 2022.

Defending champions Sultans seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to hold their first position on the points table.

Cricket frenzy gripped the country’s cultural capital as six teams have arrived and are ready for the second phase of the flagship cricket league.

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Ben Cutting, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the provincial capital Lahore in light of the current situation. Authorities have also established a control room to monitor the PSL-7 matches which will work 24/7 under the supervision of Additionally Secretary Home.