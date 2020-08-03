Filmmakers around the world take to part in Iran’s Resistance Film Festival

TEHRAN - More than 1200 submissions have been received from filmmakers in Central America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa for the 16th Resistance International Film Festival, scheduled to take place in Iran's national capital from November 21 to 27.

It is worth noting that Indian filmmakers have submitted 248 films, Turkish - 63 films, Spanish - 33 films, and Brazilian - 51 films, and for now these countries lead the field in the competition, according to the latest report published by the festival organizers the other day.

Earlier this week, in a meeting with the organizers of the festival, the director of the Cinema Organization of Iran, Hossein Entezami, called on them to put their focus on plans for promoting the culture of resistance in the region.

“This festival should play a key role in developing and naturalizing the culture of resistance, and also provide patterns for producing films in the future,” he added.

The festival has allocated a special section to films on health workers this year.

The category named “Health Defenders” has been established in honor of the medical workers on the front line of the campaign against COVID-19.

It also plans to honor innovative filmmakers with the Rasul Award named after the Iranian war film director, Rasul Mollaqolipur.