Muneeb Butt finally comments on sister-in-law Minal Khan's Instagram story fiasco
Web Desk
09:59 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Muneeb Butt finally comments on sister-in-law Minal Khan's Instagram story fiasco
Source: Minal Khan / Muneeb Butt (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Minal Khan's enthralling Instagram feed is proof of her aesthetic sense and adventurous spirit.

Oftentimes, her social media posts take followers on a journey of her travel plans aka beach trips.

However, the Jalan star landed in hot waters after she copied American socialite Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story. The netizens trolled her for cropping the name Jenner from the photo and shared it as her own.

Now, brother-in-law, Muneeb Butt has responded to Ishq Hai actor's controversy and shared two cents on the matter.

Spilling details on Geo TV's programme 'Hasna Mana Hai', the Daldal actor said, 'When this news was viral on social media, we were all laughing and the family's WhatsApp group was flooded with memes on Minal."

Defending Minal Khan, he said that some people are in the habit of posting too many stories on Instagram. She must have seen the picture and shared it. She didn't mean for people to think it was her breakfast picture.

On the work front, Muneeb Butt has been praised for his spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Hira Mani, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.

Tabish Hashmi faces backlash for trolling Minal ... 04:14 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

One of his own kind, the famous Pakistani comedian Tabish Hashmi is known for incomparable wit and humor. The comedian ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah looks stunning in latest photos
07:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Dananeer reveals Kubra Khan is recovering from ...
08:30 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Hareem Shah hints at breakup in latest video
09:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Pakistani musician Talha Dar produces two songs ...
09:09 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Sidra Batool 'will only work on Islamic content ...
07:43 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Aamir Khan in legal trouble for ‘disrespecting' ...
05:59 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah looks stunning in latest photos
07:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr