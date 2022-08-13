Urwa Hocane slams toxic male protagonists in stereotypical dramas
Urwa Hocane slams toxic male protagonists in stereotypical dramas
Source: Urwa Hocane (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane has always been praised for her impeccable acting and style choices. Her ultra-glam look, beautiful outfits and intelligence have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts.

In a recent interview with Maliha Rehman, the Udaari actress set the records straight as she called out the drama makers for glorifying abuse.

Moreover, she talked about stereotypical dramas, toxic heroes and problematic relationships being romanticised.

On the professional front, Urwa Hocane's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat opposite Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly.

