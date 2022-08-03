Tabish Hashmi faces backlash for trolling Minal Khan

One of his own kind, the famous Pakistani comedian Tabish Hashmi is known for incomparable wit and humor. The comedian cum host after rising to fame with TBH currently hosts Hasna Mana Hai on Geo News.

Hashmi proves to ace his job as many celebrities that are invited to the show seem to be in laughing fits. His recent guest was the power couple Agha and Hina Altaf.

During the banter, Hashmi joked about Pakistani actress Minal Khan copying American socialite Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story throughout the conversation. However, Agha and Hina did not make any comments, a decent gesture as claimed by netizens.

Soon after the clip went viral on social media, the netizens scrutinised Hashmi for his seemingly insensitive and derogatory remarks.

Netizens did not appreciate the trolling as the guests were obviously uncomfortable. Had they laughed or jumped in on the joke, there could be a potential rift between the celebrities. For a comedian like Hashmi, netizens expected to feel the thin line between trolling and bullying.

Tabish Hashmi started out with the stand-up comedy show The Laughing Stock and went on to host Nashpati Prime‘s To Be Honest.