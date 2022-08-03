Resham slams Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for bashing Mahira Khan
04:40 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Resham slams Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for bashing Mahira Khan
Lollywood diva Resham has blasted popular writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for his comments against superstar Mahira Khan during her appearance on Tabish Hashmi’s show Hasna Mana Hai, specifically for his comments against fellow actor and friend Mahira Khan.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho writer is no stranger to controversies as the writer often receives flak for blowing steam - be it redefining the meaning of 'feminism' or slamming Lollywood's leading lady Mahira Khan.

Even though Resham acknowledged that Qamar is a fantastic writer, his constant criticism of the Sadqay Tumharay actor is unnecessary. Moreover, she added that it is never the writer but the producer or channel that looks over the casting process.

“He said that he regrets signing Mahira for Sadqay Tumhare, but who is he to sign her?” she asked on the show. Resham claimed that Qamar intentionally speaks about famous actors, specifically women, for publicity. 

Earlier, Qamar, who has earned quite a reputation for blunt confessions, stated that he had committed a 'sin' by casting the Humsafar star in the 2014 hit drama serial Sadqay Tumhare. His clash with the Humsafar actress has been creating noise for a long time and the fiasco continues to get aggravated.

