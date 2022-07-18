Ayeza Khan and Resham’s new dance video goes viral
Lollywood divas Ayeza Khan and Resham are winning hearts online due to their beautiful bond and killer dance moves that they showcased in a recent viral video.
Spreading like wildfire, the aforementioned video seems to be a BTS clip from a fashion photo shoot where the Meray Paas Tum Hou star and Resham can be spotted dressed to the nines in glamourous bridal avatars dancing away on Bollywood number ‘London Thumkada’.
Reminiscing golden days from the past, Ayeza took to her Instagram handles and revealed what a starstruck kinda day she had with the Jeeva superstar.
"Starstruck kinda day???? @therealresham
What a charisma, she is soooo beautiful and above all a beautiful human being, and @sonarafiq my partner in crime ???? can't wait to reveal what we done together...#myworkmakesmehappy", captioned the Laapata star.
On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.
