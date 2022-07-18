Pakistan announces hockey squad for Commonwealth Games

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced an 18-member squad for the Commonwealth Games to be held in England.

Officials reportedly pick up top performers after recently held trials in the Punjab capital Lahore. Mohammad Umar Bhutta will lead the Pakistani team during the multi-sport event, which will take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

Pakistan Hockey Federation expressed hope that Men in Green will perform their very best and will raise the Pakistani flag with pride.

Here's the 18 men's squad for the Common Wealth Games 2022 from Pakistan Hockey Federation. Prayers for the team, as we hope this 18 men's squad will perform their very best and will raise our flag with pride.#PakistanHockey #CommonWealthGames2022 #PHF pic.twitter.com/DKBSPUFBCj — Pakistan Hockey (PHF) (@PHFOfficial) July 14, 2022

Head coach, Siegfried Aikman, along with four other officials will be a part of the management team.

The first match of the men’s Hockey event will take place on 29 July. Ten teams, divided into two groups, will participate in the men’s hockey event. Team Green is placed in Pool A alongside Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Scotland.

The Bhutta-led squad will first face South Africa on 30 July. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Field Hockey is considered the national game of the South Asian country however Men in Green never won gold at the Commonwealth Games in history.

Squad

Muhammad Umar Bhutta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mubashir Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Hammad Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Manan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Roman Khan, Afraaz Khan, Abdul Hanan Shahid and Ahmad Nadeem.