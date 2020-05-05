Shoaib wants Salman to play the lead in his biopic - if ever made!

06:23 PM | 5 May, 2020
Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, recently revealed that if a biopic was ever to be made about him, he’d want Salman Khan to play his role.

Akhtar has long been an admirer of Khan,  considering the number of times he has praised the Bollywood star.

In 2016, he met Khan in Dubai and tweeted a picture saying, “I really enjoyed my time with Salman Khan in Dubai. Great work is being done by his Being Human foundation.”

In 2018,  Salman Khan was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to a five-year jail term, in addition to a fine of Rs 10,000.

Akhtar was really upset as he said, “Really sad to see my friend Salman Khan sentenced for five years but the law must take its course and we’ve got to respect the decision of the honourable court of India.”

This isn’t the first time, Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his wish for Salman Khan to play him in a biopic. Back in 2016, he spoke about the same thing during an interview.

He said it is “Up to his fans and filmmakers to decide whether a film based on his life should be made or not. But I would want Salman Khan to play his role in the biopic.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

