Pakistani cabinet to donate 1-month salary to PM's coronavirus fund
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has decided to donate its one month salary to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday.
Shibli revealed the gesture has been made in view of the prevalent situation and difficulties faced by the people.
The federal cabinet also allowed export of hand sanitizers made in the South Asian country, the minister said while briefing media in Islamabad on decisions made in the cabinet meeting.
A meeting of the National Coordination Committee will be held in Islamabad tomorrow to take decision regarding relaxation in lockdown after Saturday, he added.
All four chief ministers will attend the meeting to deliberate on next strategy.
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in US surpasses 1.2 million11:53 AM | 6 May, 2020
-
- Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in Karachi09:40 AM | 6 May, 2020
- NCC meeting to decide about relaxation in lockdown today08:57 AM | 6 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 526 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars above 22,55008:29 AM | 6 May, 2020
- Huma Khan opens up about depression and mental health05:38 PM | 5 May, 2020
- Asim Azhar’s Jo Tu Na Mila hits 100 million views on YouTube03:42 PM | 5 May, 2020
- ‘Twilight’ prequel book is in the works03:29 PM | 5 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020