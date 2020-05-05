Pakistani cabinet to donate 1-month salary to PM's coronavirus fund
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has decided to donate its one month salary to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday. 

Shibli revealed the gesture has been made in view of the prevalent situation and difficulties faced by the people.

The federal cabinet also allowed export of hand sanitizers made in the South Asian country, the minister said while briefing media in Islamabad on decisions made in the cabinet meeting.

A meeting of the National Coordination Committee will be held in Islamabad tomorrow to take decision regarding relaxation in lockdown after Saturday, he added.

All four chief ministers will attend the meeting to deliberate on next strategy.

