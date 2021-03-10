NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri contracts COVID-19 as third pandemic wave hits Pakistan

06:59 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri contracts COVID-19 as third pandemic wave hits Pakistan
Share

QUETTA - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Ali Suri tested positive for novel coronavirus as Pakistan grapples with the third wave of the pandemic. 

He made the announcement on Twitter, stating: "I was suffering from fever and headache for 2-3 days".

Requesting for prayers, he urged the public to take the third wave of the pandemic seriously.

More to follow...

