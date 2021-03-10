NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri contracts COVID-19 as third pandemic wave hits Pakistan

QUETTA - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Ali Suri tested positive for novel coronavirus as Pakistan grapples with the third wave of the pandemic.

He made the announcement on Twitter, stating: "I was suffering from fever and headache for 2-3 days".

Requesting for prayers, he urged the public to take the third wave of the pandemic seriously.

میرا کورونا ٹیسٹ پازیٹیو آ گیا ہے دو تین دنوں سے ہلکا سا بخار اور سر میں درد تھا، آپ سب سے اپنی خاص دعاؤں میں یاد رکھنے کی درخواست ہے، اللہ تعالیٰ سب کو اس موذی وائرس سے محفوظ رکھے، براہِ کرم اس تیسری لہر کو سنجیدگی سےلیں اور خاص طور پر اپنے بزرگوں کو کورونا ویکسین لازمی لگوائیں۔ — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) March 10, 2021

More to follow...