COVID-19 negative certificate must for tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT – The government of Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday announced that tourists will be allowed to enter into the region upon showing a valid COVID-19 negative certificate.

A notification issued by the authorities said, “…tourists having valid COVID-19 Negative Certificates shall be allowed to enter Gilgit-Baltistan”.

"In compliance with the health advisory issued by the Health Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, under the Gilgit-Baltistan Epidemic Diseases (Prevention & Control) Ordinance, 2020, hereby notifies that tourists having valid COVID-19 Negative Certificates shall be allowed to enter Gilgit-Baltistan," the notification read.

"Moreover, all concerned are directed to ensure strict compliance to the tourism SOPs already circulated by this department. This shall come into force with immediate effect and till further order."

Govt of Gilgit Baltistan has notified that tourists with valid COVID-19 Negative Certificate shall be allowed to enter into GB (via air / land routes). pic.twitter.com/FwHdouxsLg — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 1, 2021

The decision comes as the country is facing third wave of the pandemic.

Pakistan has recorded a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections as 98 patients have died of the novel virus during the past 24 hours while 4,974 new cases were recorded.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 14,530 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 672,931.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,148 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 605,274. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 53,127 while the positivity rate stood at 9.93 percent.

At least 265,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 223,181 in Punjab 88,099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 58,557 in Islamabad, 19,576 in Balochistan, 12,805 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,033 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,427 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,502 in Sindh, 2,363 in KP, 572 in Islamabad, 355 in Azad Kashmir, 208 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 50,055 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 10,247,37 samples have been tested so far.