03:35 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Pakistan tightens Covid restrictions on travel from Omicron-hit UK
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has tightened restrictions on travel from Britain to slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Reports in local media said all passengers arriving from Britain via direct or indirect flights will undergo a rapid antigen (RAT) test.

The policy has been revised due to the increasing number of Omicron variant cases in the United Kingdom. The country recorded its highest daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic which is expected to rise over the next few days.

Furthermore, the mandatory vaccination and negative PCR test pre-boarding protocols are already in place. The country’s nerve center on the novel virus has requested that PCAA adjust direct flights from the UK to provide a sufficient time gap for airports to conduct 100 percent RAT.

NCOC directives stipulate that flights from Britain to Pakistan be adjusted in such a way so that rapid antigen tests of all passengers at airports can be completed timely.

Similarly, one flight after another should have enough time to complete the rapid antigen test of all the passengers of the previous flight.

Officials said the stern directive came in the wake of the alarming rise of Omicron variants of coronavirus in the UK.

In another similar development, Pakistan has decided to lower the age limit for the administration of COVID-19 booster jabs.

Citizens aged 30 years and above are now eligible for the administration of a COVID-19 booster dose and can get a booster shot of their own choice from the starting of next year, per reports.

