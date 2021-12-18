Pakistan delivers 87.5mn Covid vaccines, but millions yet to receive single dose
02:48 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has administered more than 87 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, in a nation of around 221 million while the majority of people are yet to receive any dose at all.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Saturday revealed 87.5 million citizens have got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, saying 60 million people have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The ruling party minister also urged the masses to get themselves vaccinated. “With arrival of omicron variant the need for vaccination even more urgent”, he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the country conducted 47,903 tests during the last 24 hours, out of which 357 came out positive while 7 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

A second case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been reported from Karachi, sources within the Sindh Health Department said Friday.

On Friday, the Omicron infection was confirmed in the second person who travelled to Sindh capital from Britain.

The infected person earlier escaped from the quarantine centre after being shifted to a private hotel on Shahrae Faisal from the airport while he was later approached by provincial authorities.

Pakistan has already restricted travel to and from countries falling under Category C and those affected by the Omicron outbreak. However, Britain doesn't fall under Category C.

