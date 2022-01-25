Wasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, and Haider Ali contract Covid ahead of PSL 7
01:24 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Wasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, and Haider Ali contract Covid ahead of PSL 7
KARACHI – Karachi Kings’s President Wasim Akram and Zalmi players Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali contract COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Reports in local media said the King of Reverse Swing and the other players of the PSL franchise have quarantined themselves after their test for the virus came back positive earlier today.

Meanwhile, the franchise spokesperson denied to comment on the development saying that it can neither confirm nor deny any Covid test results.

Earlier, seasoned Zalmi player Kamran Akmal and pacer Arshad Iqbal have tested positive for the novel virus.

The seventh edition of the flagship cricket league is scheduled to start in Karachi on January 27 and run through Feb. 27.

More to follow...

