FBR freezes PIA accounts over non-payment of dues

ISLAMABAD - At least 50 accounts of Pakistan's national flag carrier have been frozen by the Federal Board of Revenue, depriving the airline from making any transactions.

Reports in local media said the state-run airline has not paid federal excise duty on tickets for the last two years.

The national airline had to pay Rs 4.50 billion of federal excise for two years. FBR officials claimed that around the amount of Rs465 million has been recovered so far while PIA accounts will remain frozen till the recovery of a total of Rs4 billion.

In the past, the federal tax regulator restricted PIA a number of times, making it difficult for the national airline to pay salaries to the employees and fund flight operations. The previous such issues ended when PIA deposited outstanding dues.