vivo V23e — Amazing Cameras, Powerful Performance and Gorgeous Design

In this era of camera centric smartphones, it goes without saying that a good camera is what a customer wants. It takes precedence over everything else. It is more than just a specification; it is a statement. Especially when talking about social gatherings or family settings, the person with the best camera is expected to capture every moment. However, for those looking for an ideal smartphone, this isn’t the only consideration. It must be combined with other aspects such as battery life, performance and build quality.

The benchmark of a modern smartphone has made it so that every phone needs to hit all the right spots and vivo has done just that with its new smartphone, the V23e. This smartphone not just tackles the camera performance from the rear angle, but it equally focuses on the front camera as well. As a company that focuses on technology and innovation, vivo has once again demonstrated its dominance in the global smartphone market.

To put it more precisely, vivo has introduced the all new V23e to its V series. As the latest phone in the series which is known for its outstanding camera quality and features, this phone is sure to fulfil the expectations of a successor. Let's take a look at its astounding features:

Camera:

To begin with the features of this smartphone, it is only right to talk about its magnificent camera first. The V23e comes with a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera. It is not every day that we see a front camera that is so powerful. Even when zoomed in, this camera will produce photos that are sharper and clearer. Even in low light situations, it brightens the face. Furthermore, it also sports Eye Autofocus which automatically locks on to a person's eye while capturing pictures reducing blur and maintains sharpness in the pictures.

Coming to the rear camera of the phone, V23e offers a triple camera setup of a 64 MP Night Camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Camera performs exceptionally well due to its Super Night Mode feature which balances the brightness and darkness with the help of Al multi-frame denoising to help in low light conditions.

The Standard Stabilization is also a big factor in making this camera a success. This function enables automatic cropping which negates jerk and shake while shooting. The camera also features multiple camera modes to deliver outstanding processed images for the subject. Additionally, it sports the Bokeh Flare Portrait mode that makes the pictures even more dazzling. This mode fits perfectly in night scenes as it adds a pop of light to the dim surroundings.

Performance:

When talking about the performance of this smartphone, the device offers a premium specification of 8GB RAM and a 128GB/256GB ROM. The 8GB RAM can be extended so the user can get an experience equivalent to 12GB, with the help of Extended RAM 2.0.

These features go hand in hand with the 4050mAh Battery that has a 44W FlashCharge making it easier to manage your phone usage. A major consideration for any smartphone performance, vivo’s V23e has Funtouch OS 12, that offers its users full customisation when it comes to the home screen. The user is no longer confined to a fixed uniform look, the user can change their home screen whenever they want.

The OS also offers features like Nano Music Player which helps users to quickly play or switch music without the hassle of going to the music app itself. Stickers allows its users to set small reminders and memos on important things, helping day-to-day chores and work. Finally, the Small Windows allows multi-tasking by making the app interface float as a small window.

Appearance:

As a vivo smartphone, this device is not just about its camera and performance. It has the 7.36mm Ultra Slim AG Design that makes this phone aesthetically pleasing. With a superior build of 7.36mm thickness, this phone offers a great feel in the hand with profound elegance and classic taste.

The V23e comes in two colour variants - Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast. Both the colours are chosen keeping in mind the smartphone’s Flat Frame Design that supports simplicity and vivo’s joy of humanity, nature and technology. The Moonlight Shadow is a classic polished ceramic black finish that is filled with the mystery of the night. On the other hand, the Sunshine Coast is a satin texture with a gradient that changes depending on the lighting comparable to the ever-changing dreamland.

V23e is available for purchase across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 52,999 (128GB) and Rs. 59,999 (256GB). For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v23e