Pakistan reports 30 new deaths, 3301 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours 

ISLAMABAD – Another 30 people died and 3301 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported across the country during the last twenty-four hours, health officials said on Wednesday.

According to latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Centre, the total death toll from the pandemic mounts to 13,965.

There are now 38, 849 active cases in the country.

A total of 5,86,228 people have so far been affected by the virus in the country.

This week, the NCOC imposed smart lockdowns across different parts of the country and directed the markets and shops to strictly follow the COVID-19 measures. All the shops and markets would be closed down daily at 8pm, while marriage halls and restaurants would remain closed. However, take-away at restaurants would continue as a facility for the citizens.