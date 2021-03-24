Pakistan reports 30 new deaths, 3301 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours 
Web Desk
12:10 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 30 new deaths, 3301 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours 
Share

ISLAMABAD – Another 30 people died and 3301 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported across the country during the last twenty-four hours, health officials said on Wednesday.

According to latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Centre, the total death toll from the pandemic mounts to 13,965.

There are now 38, 849 active cases in the country.

A total of 5,86,228 people have so far been affected by the virus in the country.

This week, the NCOC imposed smart lockdowns across different parts of the country and directed the markets and shops to strictly follow the COVID-19 measures. All the shops and markets would be closed down daily at 8pm, while marriage halls and restaurants would remain closed. However, take-away at restaurants would continue as a facility for the citizens.

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 March 2021
09:36 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
Pride of Performance for Maulana Tariq Jameel on ...
08:49 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
Child among four killed in Chaman blast
08:17 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
Bushra Ansari, Abida Perveen and Ali Zafar among ...
11:39 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
Ban on axing mango trees demanded after video of ...
11:19 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
NAB office declared 'red zone' ahead of Maryam ...
10:57 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bushra Ansari, Abida Perveen and Ali Zafar among others awarded on Pakistan Day
11:39 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr