'Qubool hai' – Saba Qamar going to marry this Pakistani blogger?
Saba Qamar is the ultimate quintessential heroine who continues to shatter stereotypes as she remains one of the most sought-out actresses. An actress par excellence, the 36-year-old is always the centre of headlines.
The internet is currently wondering whether the Cheekh star will be tying the knot anytime soon. Turning to her Instagram handle, the star posted a series of posts in which she looked gorgeous and rocked the beach look.
What irked the fans was that Qamar's sizzling fashion photoshoot had a comment by a blogger-influencer Azeem Khan which read ‘let’s get married this year'.
In a shocking turn of events, Saba accepted the proposal as she commented, 'Qubool Hai' she also added a heart emoji in the last.
Earlier, the fashionista got candid about her failed eight-year-long relationship and how she dealt with the trauma and depression.
The Baaghi actress explained the extremely toxic relationship before she broke up with her then-boyfriend.
Neither Saba nor Azeem has yet commented on this news.
Saba Qamar sizzles in stunning beach shoot 03:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
An actress par excellence, Saba Qamar is one of the fashionistas of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With ...
