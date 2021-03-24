Rescue 1122 draws praise for saving drowning puppies in Swat (VIDEO)

PESHAWAR – Rescue 1122 personnel are being appreciated on social media for their act of bravery and selflessness in northern Pakistan.

In a video making rounds on social media, a rescuer can be seen saving five puppies from drowning in Swat river while risking his own life. The one minute clip has gone viral and has received 4.3k views so far.

خیبرپختونخوا کے ریسکیو 1122 (@KPRescue1122) کے نوجوانوں نے بہادری اور فرض شناسی کی اعلی مثال قائم کردی۔ سوات کے علاقے میں تیز بارشوں کے بعد سیلابی ریلے میں پھنسے کتے کے 5 چھوٹے بچوں کو باحفاظت بچالیا۔ pic.twitter.com/Xue0Bfhynj — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 24, 2021

Many people are saying the rescuer should be awarded for his heroic act and that Rescue 1122 has proven it works to save everyone in need of help.

This man deserves appreciation. May Allah reward him for his good deed. Aameen — Qurat ul Ain Ismail (@QueenQuratulAin) March 24, 2021

Excellent job 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 — kamran malik (@kamranmalik76) March 24, 2021

Pakistan Zindabad wrote one user.

پاکستان زندہ باد — farooQbedam (@farooQbedam) March 24, 2021

That’s humanity wrote a user appreciating the heartwarming deed

Thats great that's humanity💓 — ! (@SyedBil74671588) March 24, 2021

Names of the Rescue 1122 members in the video are unknown but they have proven that they did not do it for fame but acted out of kindness and humanity and served their duty in the best possible way.