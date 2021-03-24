Ali Zafar pens a heartfelt note on receiving Pride of Performance award

Rockstar Ali Zafar received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the entertainment industry who have been bestowed with civil awards for their services to the country in the respective field.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the Teefa in Trouble star shared some adorable photos from the award ceremony and penned a heartfelt note.

“My dear friends, supporters and well wishers. I would like to thank you all from my bottom of my heart for your love.”

"Yesterday, as I was being awarded the “Pride of Performance” many things ran through my mind but I would like to share with you the most important ones for it may help you in your difficult times and in your journey to achieve your goals."

Further, the Meela Loot Liya crooner added

"We are blessed with a beautiful life, it is upon us what we make of it. WE create our reality. We will always have the option to choose between kindness and cruelty, compassion and brutality, love and hate. Our choices define us and hence the moments in our life.

Life is never meant to be a joy ride. There are always ups and down and adversities. There will always be those who won’t believe in you, those who will belittle you, those who will judge you but there will always be those who will believe in you, nurture you and push you forward. These two forces have always co existed for all times and will continue to but it is upon us how we deal with them and it is best to deal with them with grace, patience, resilience and belief in yourself and the process. Don’t let negative people or negative thoughts consume you. Keep pushing forward, keep moving on with a smile on your face, love in your heart and most importantly, work hard."

I bow down my head in humility for this honour. Thank you for your prayers, support and well wishes. I pledge to do as much as I can for the arts, the artists, my country and the people. #prideofperformance 🏅 pic.twitter.com/NWTM0evufQ — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 23, 2021

"Learn to connect with the ONE who created you and creates all. Be creative and unleash the magic within you for you’re nothing short of a miracle only if you can see.

Remember, you deserve to be happy, you deserve to be successful, you deserve to LIVE. Never compromise on that. Have faith. Everything will be ok. Much love. Ali." the 40-year-old concluded.

Members of the entertainment fraternity and fans also congratulated the singer on his success and recognition in the field of music and arts.

I Believe Ali Zafar truly deserve the Award.

وَتُعِزُ مَن تَشَاء وَتُذِلُ مَن تَشَاء

(Tu Jise Chahe Izzat De, Aur Jise Chahe Zillat De) Tere hi haath me sab bhalayya hai, beshak tu hur cheez per Qadir hai.(Surah Al-Imran Surah No:2 Aayat No: 26) — Muhammad 🌐 (@mcdurrani) March 24, 2021

Ali Zafar also became a recipient of the prestigious 'Pride Of Performance' award! As a singer, songwriter and actor, the superstar has given way too many memorable performances to the industry and the award was definitely well-deserved Glowing star #AliZafar #AyeshaFazli pic.twitter.com/V1Sw0Yfor5 — Trend in Pakistan (@TrendinPakista1) March 24, 2021

Moreover, other Pride of Performance recipients include actors Resham, Naimat Sarhadi and Humayun Saeed.

Actor Bushra Ansari and HUM Network President Sultana Siddiqui were awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Sufi artist Abida Parveen, late poet Ahmad Faraz and artist Sadequain were conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan civil awards on prominent personalities including foreign nationals in recognition of their services in different fields.