Bushra Ansari, Abida Perveen and Ali Zafar among others awarded on Pakistan Day
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Aliv on Tuesday decorated civil awards to various prominent personalities of country including artists in recognition of their services to Pakistan.
An investiture ceremony was held at the President House where celebrated actress Bushra Ansari and actor Talat Hussain received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award.
Singer Abida Perveen, renowned painter Sadequain Naqvi and late poet Ahmed Faraz were presented the Nishan-i-Imtiaz award.
Meanwhile, the Pride of Performance award was conferred on Humayun Saeed, Sakina Samo, and singer Ali Zafar and others.
Pakistan’s religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was also conferred with the Pride of Performance.
Zaiba Shehaz (Acting) and Faisal Edhi (Public Service) were given award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.
As a whole, President Arif Alvi decorated the awards to 88 recipients. These included six Nishan-e-Imtiaz, three Hilal-e-Imtiaz, twenty four Sitara-i- Shuja'at , eight Sitara-e-Imtiaz, fourteen President's Award for Pride of Performance, one Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam, one Sitara-e-Khidmat, one Tamgha-i-Pakistan, twenty two Tamgha-i-Shuja'at and eight Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, state broadcaster reported.
