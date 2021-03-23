India's Modi, Bangladesh's Hasina extend best wishes on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s premier Sheikh Hasina have extended wishes to their counterpart Imran Khan and people of Pakistan in separate letters on Pakistan Day.

“As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan,” said Indian prime minister in a letter.

Excellency, at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Paksitan for dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Sheikh Hasina in her letter extending wishes to PM Imran and Pakistanis said, “I believe there are immense potentials for our existing relations to be further deepened and diversified in the coming years. Both of our Peoples could benefit from the shared journey towards development and peace”.

“I wish you good health and happiness, and the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly People of Pakistan,” she wrote.