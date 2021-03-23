NAB office declared 'red zone' ahead of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance in graft cases

ISLAMABAD – The Lahore office of the National Accountability Bureau has been declared “red zone” amid fears of possible attack on the building during the appearance of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

The Ministry of Interior took the decision on the request of the NAB as its office had come under attack last year when the political leader came to appear before the investigators.

The NAB has summoned Maryam on March 26 in cases related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and the purchase of land in Raiwind.

The Punjab government's sub-cabinet committee on law and order had approved the declaration of the NAB office as a red zone during the appearance of the PML-N leader, reported local media citing sources.

Troops of Punjab Rangers and police will be deployed within the NAB office and surrounding areas on March 25 and 26 to avoid any untoward situation.

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Fazlur Rehman has announced that workers and leaders of the opposition parties will be present during the appearance of Maryam as an act of solidarity.

He claimed that hundreds of thousands workers will right be there outside the NAB office.

In August last year, clashes erupted between police and PML-N workers when Maryam had been summoned by the anti-graft buster in the corruption case.

Whereas Maryam termed the incident “state-sponsored terrorism” while the NAB called it an act of hooliganism.

Maryam also alleged that deliberates attempts were made to cause her injury as her car’s windscreen was hit by stone. But, the government claimed that the violence was initiated by the PML-N supporters.