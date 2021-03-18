NAB summons Maryam Nawaz in illegal land transfer case on March 26

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz VP Maryam Nawaz in the illegal land transfer case.

After the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, the anti-corruption watchdog has also summoned the daughter of the former premier in another case on March 26.

According to the NAB spokesperson, the investigation of the alleged illegal transfer of 1500-Kanal land in her name in Jati Umrah is underway.

The statement of the NAB spokesperson added that the Sharif family is accused of illegally acquiring over 3000 kanals of land in 2013 with the help of the former DCO Noorul Amin Mengal and LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema. It further alleged that the Sharif family acquired thousands of kanals in Jati Umrah - declared as green land.

The notice from the anti-corruption watchdog directed Maryam Nawaz to bring all required records with her on March 26.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PML-N leader was summoned in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case after new evidence surfaced.

It is to be noted that a clash erupted between the PML-N workers and police in August 2020 when Maryam Nawaz appeared before the National Accountability Bureau.