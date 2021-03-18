Pakistan Day: Sindh announces public holiday on March 23

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Thursday announced a public holiday on March 23 (Tuesday) to observe Pakistan Republic Day.

A notification issued by the provincial authorities stated that March 23 shall be a public holiday throughout the province to mark Pakistan Day.

On the other hand, the upcoming celebrations of Pakistan Day will be held across the country mostly virtual amid the third wave of the novel Covid-19. The Republic Day parade will be held in the federal capital in compliance with all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stern the recent spike.

March 23 is a national holiday in Pakistan to commemorate the Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, when the Muslim League drafted the political resolution calling for establishing a sovereign Muslim state.