‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’: ISPR releases new song for Pakistan Day (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – ISPR has released a special song Aik Kaum, Aik Manzal ( One Nation, One Destiny) in connection with Pakistan Day to be observed on 23rd of this month.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the song in a tweet today.

One Nation , One Destiny

ایک قوم ، ایک منزل https://t.co/sSesgk17SP — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 13, 2021

The promo gives a message with regard to Quaid-e-Azam’s sacrifices for attaining Pakistan and also explains the commitment and courage of the Pakistani nation.

Singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have been featured in the “One Nation One Destination” themed promo.

Earlier on March 3, the military media wing had released a video-teaser highlighting preparations to mark Pakistan Day on 23rd March.