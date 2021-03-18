‘National security not solely a function of the Armed Forces alone’ says Pakistan Army Chief
01:50 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said national security is more than the protection of internal and external threats and a comprehensive policy is needed to meet the current security situation in Pakistan.

Speaking at the first-ever National Security Dialogue event in the federal capital, COAS said national security is not only a function of the Armed Forces alone. The National Security Dialogue is the need of time as no nation can fight terrorism alone, he added.

Adding that demography, economy, and modern-day technology are the leading drivers of change in the world, however, one issue that remains vital to this concept is economic security and cooperation

COAS also highlighted the Kashmir issue in the address. This issue is a major source of tension between both neighboring countries. Peace is not possible without addressing the long due Kashmir issue.

