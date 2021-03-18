Afghan military helicopter crash kills nine in Wardak
Web Desk
02:46 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
KABUL – A helicopter carrying Afghan security personnel crashed near Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan, killing all nine people on board, including the pilot, the Afghan defence ministry said Thursday.

The crash occurred after Afghan forces and local militias have bitterly fought in central Afghanistan. According to the sources, the Mi-17 helicopter had been hit by a rocket while taking off.

The deceased include the pilot, three crew members, and five Special Forces members. Four of the helicopters had been transporting ammunition and food, as well as Special Forces, to Behsud.

The defense ministry announced that it was investigating the cause of the incident.

